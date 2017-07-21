Air Namibia says it’s business as usual

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Air Namibia has clarified its position pertaining to leased aircraft and the subsidy from the government through the Ministry of Works and Transport.

Air Namibia says it continues to operate as normal and has valid and legally binding agreements with HOP!, a subsidiary of Air France, for the utilisation of four Embraer Jet aircraft (ERJ 135), utilised to service domestic routes and some regional routes.

The lease agreements with HOP! expire in the first and second quarter of next year.

“Air Namibia, without reservation, wishes to state that its rights and obligations arising from the aircraft lease agreements are well documented in the written lease agreements,” said the airline’s spokesman, Paul Nakawa, in a statement.

“Therefore, the national airline expects the operations to continue as normal, without any interruptions. The scheduled flights remain intact and will continue to be operated as before. In the same vein, we would like to assure the market and all stakeholders that it is business as usual.”

Nakawa added that regarding the government subsidy, which has been delayed, Air Namibia is in consultations with the Ministry of Works and Transport.

“During these difficult times we remain optimistic that the short to medium-term funding can be resolved to ensure that the national airline continues to carry out its mandate, which is to provide air transport services, promote tourism and encourage business investment in Namibia,” said Nakawa.