Coastal schools on fire in FNB Classic Clashes… Uiseb scoops Man of the Match award

Staff Reporter

Walvis Bay-Last weekend saw two exciting football matches played in the popular FNB Classic Clashes at the coast with hosts Kuisebmond Secondary School and Westside High School claiming well-deserved triumphs.

Kuisebmond defeated SI Gobs by 3 goals to 1, while Westside High came out tops in their encounter against the visiting Kolin Foundation, scoring three unanswered goals in the process.

In the first match between Kuisebmond and SI Gobs, the hosts bamboozled their opponents from the opening minute.

Kuisebmond were rewarded through a spectacular goal in the 2nd half, for a slender one-goal cushion going into the half time break.

The hosts increased their slender lead with two goals in the second half to seal a well-deserved hard fought 3-1 triumph.

In other action, hosts Westside put on a fantastic show as they were greatly cheered on by the vociferous home crowd.

The boys from the coast maintained the upper hand throughout the entire contest game in an otherwise exciting match where no quarter was asked or given.

A delighted Gordon Pokolo, manager of sponsorships at FNB Namibia, could not heap enough praise on both teams’ performances.

“The action on the field at all these Classic Clashes has been tremendous this year. Now, we are looking forward to the final three matches – in rugby and football.”

The final matches take place on the 22nd of this month and the weekend of the 8th and 9th September.

On Saturday, HTS confront Walvis Bay Private High School in Windhoek, while the last two football matches are slated at Nehale and Haudano schools in the northern part of the country.