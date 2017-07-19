Third week of field hockey league excites

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-The exciting Bank Windhoek Field Hockey Premier League entered its 3rd round of matches in Windhoek last weekend and saw adrenaline-pumping clashes in both the men and women’s divisions with previously unbeaten DTS surrendering their 100% winning streak.

In the men’s division, action got underway with a clash between BDO Wanderers and NUST and unlike the heavy defeats suffered in the past, the latter were full of vigour but could not sustain the onslaught from the fired-up White Stallions who emerged 6-1 victors, with Stefan du Preez registering a brace on the scoresheet.

Unam and Saints battled it out in a titanic clash but the former had a lot to prove after falling short in the opening two rounds. The match was not made easier by a rampant young Saints team who ran out 4-1 winners.

Saints’ Nico Neetling netted twice while Kavee Tjikuniva pulled back a consolation goal for the students.

The last match in the men’s premier league featured a well-drilled WOBSC side against table toppers DTS. However, the clash of the titans did not turn out exactly well for DTS as initially anticipated as WOBSC hammered their opponents 4-0 via Dylan Finch (2) in the high scoring match that saw DTS suffering their first defeat of the season.

In the women’s division, a trio of matches were conducted featuring BDO Wanderers against NUST in a tightly contested match which saw BDO Wanderers emerging victorious by a solitary goal via Bianca Muller.

In the 2nd match, Unam opened their account for the season with their first match against Saints but the students were in for a rude awakening finding themselves wanting, as their traditionally strong defending was stretched to the limits.

Saints did not hold back and ran out comfortable winners, rattling the opposition net on no fewer than four occasions without a reply. K. Schimming was the top goal scorer for the rampant Saints.

The match between DTS and WOBSC could not be played since the majority of DTS players were unavailable for selection – thus forfeiting the points to their cross-town rivals (5-0).