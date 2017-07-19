Pretorius’s death a great loss to Namibia – Mbumba

Eveline de Klerk

Walvis Bay-Swapo Party secretary general Nangolo Mbumba says the contributions by the late politician and former member of the National Assembly Kosie Pretorius towards the drafting of the Namibian Constitution cannot be overemphasised.

Pretorius, who retired from active politics in 2013, died on Friday at Walvis Bay, where he had lived since retiring from active politics. Speaking to New Era yesterday, Mbumba said the late politician was unique and made a positive contribution to Namibian politics, despite coming from a quite different background.

“Despite our different ideas and political affiliation he shared the same goals and aspirations for the country like all of us, which was to create and develop a better Namibia for all of us. His death is indeed a great loss for all Namibians,” Mbumba said.

According to the Swapo SG, Pretorius – through his strong beliefs – showed that politicians, despite their political and cultural differences, can work together for the common good of the country. “And that is what we appreciated about him the most during his time in politics,” Mbumba remarked.

The late Pretorius served as a member of the Constituent Assembly that drafted and adopted Namibia’s Constitution in 1990. He led the National Party in pre-independence Namibia from 1981.

During 1989, he was elected to the Constituent Assembly through the Action Christian National party that later on became the Monitor Action Group (MAG), with Pretorius as its president until his retirement. He also served as Member of the National Assembly from 1990 to 2005.

Pretorius is survived by his wife, Ellina, four children, eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Chris Theron told New Era yesterday that Pretorius will be cremated and a memorial service for the politician will take place at the NG Church in Walvis Bay on Saturday 11h00.