Learners thankful for donation of shoes

Drimiopsis-Diana Eises, a Grade 7 learner at Drimiopsis Primary School, has expressed profound gratitude to the Human Capital Fishing Company for donating shoes to San learners at the school. The company donated 29 pairs of shoes.

“For some of us this will be our first new pair of shoes. Because of the poor living conditions that we come from, we depend very much on second-hand clothing from caring people in our community. We therefore appreciate the donation,” Eises said in heartily accepting the donation on behalf of fellow learners.

While addressing learners at the school about two years ago, Omaheke Governor Festus Ueitele noticed that most learners were without proper winter clothing, despite the cold as it was winter.

When Human Capital Fishing Company subsequently approached him to identify people in need that they could assist in the region, the governor thought about the learners at Drimiopsis Primary, and proposed that the company buy shoes for learners at the school.

Handing over the shoes recently, Ueitele thanked the company for making a difference in the schooling of the youth, urging other businesses to emulate the good gesture and meet the government halfway to uplift the lives of the Namibian people.

Ueitele also encouraged the learners to study hard to improve their academic performance so that their school can become one of those recognised in the region for scholarly excellence. About 90% of the learners from the school are from a poor socio-economic background. The donation is worth about N$10,000.

* Julia Kamarenga is an information officer with the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology based in Gobabis.