Health PS Mwoombola suspended

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-The permanent secretary of the Ministry of Health, Dr Andreas Mwoombola, was suspended yesterday to allow for an unhindered probe into allegations of misconduct implicating him.

Secretary to Cabinet George Simataa the made the announcement last night.

“In view of the alleged misconduct implicating the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Health and Social Services, Dr Andreas Mwoombola, is suspended from office in terms of Section 27 of the Public Service Act with immediate effect for a period of time,” Simataa said in a brief statement. Bertha Katjivena has been temporarily appointed as acting permanent secretary, he said.

Health Minister Dr Bernard Haufiku last night declined to disclose what misconduct Mwoombola is suspected of having committed.

New Era understands, however, that Mwoombola was suspended in connection with the awarding of a linen-supply tender to an associate.