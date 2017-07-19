Dunes Mall to provide 700 permanent jobs

Eveline de Klerk

Walvis Bay-Developers of the much-anticipated Dunes Mall at Walvis Bay are working around the clock to ensure that it opens on time in October.

The mall is being constructed opposite the traffic circle at the town to allow easy access for shoppers. It is being developed in partnership with Atterbury and Safland.

Anticipation is that the mall, which will cost about N$650 million, will provide about 700 permanent jobs for local residents.

It will offer shoppers approximately 30,000 square metres of shopping space and accommodate retailers such as Shoprite Checkers, House and Home, Spur, Mr Price, Pick n Pay and several popular restaurants.

Briefing the media and the business community at Walvis Bay, Louis van der Watt said construction is progressing well and on schedule.

“So we can’t really lose focus as we only have three months left. Once you lose focus you can’t really catch up and that’s not what we want.”

He added that the mall was specifically designed and constructed with Walvis Bay’s weather conditions in mind.

There will be ample parking available and the parking bays will be wider than ordinary bays to accommodate the larger 4×4 vehicles driven by many locals and tourists in the area.

A further specific feature of the mall is that it will be on one level, making it convenient for shoppers to navigate.

Kallie van der Merwe, of Safland, said the mall will indeed add value to the town as it will create a different type of shopping experience with an exciting environment.