Woman dies after epileptic seizure on bridge

Roland Routh

Windhoek-In a freak incident a resident of Khomasdal suburb of Windhoek died last Friday night when she suffered an epileptic seizure and fell from a bridge in Mahatma Ghandi Street in Khomasdal, after hitting her head against the ground.

The police said Mara Julius, 62, was at the edge of the bridge at about 20h00 on Friday evening, July 14, when she had an epileptic attack. Her next of kin have been informed.

A female South African citizen was arrested by the Henties Bay police on suspicion of dealing in cannabis and mandrax tablets.

According to Chief Inspector Kauna Shikwambi the police conducted a search at a house in Anton Lubowski Street in Omdel location, Henties Bay, during a police operation and the 58-year-old woman was found in possession of 230 grams of cannabis and 400 mandrax tablets. The confiscated dagga is valued at N$2,300 and the mandrax tablets at N$40,000.

The suspect appeared in the magistrate’s court yesterday.

Three unknown suspects, two armed with firearms, allegedly broke into a house in Greenshawk Street in Khomasdal Extension 16 on Saturday morning between 02h00 and 03h00 by forcing open the door with an unknown object and then threatened the occupants, a 49-year-old female and her minor daughter. They suspects removed a Sony home theatre system, two cellphones, cash of N$3,000, a camera, jewellery and a Samsung flat screen TV. Nobody was injured and no recovery or arrests were made as yet.

One person was killed and another admitted to Katutura State Hospital in a serious condition after the car they were travelling in left the road and overturned after the driver lost control near Omeya Estate on the Windhoek/Rehoboth Road on Sunday morning at about 02h00. The deceased has been identified as 29-year-old Carlo Feris and his next of kin were informed.

On Sunday morning at about 01h43 Dixson Adriaan Goagoseb, 18, from Gobabis was stabbed in the neck by a known suspect. Police said the deceased and a friend were on their way home from a bar when they encountered the suspect and some other men sitting on a pavement. The suspect reportedly insulted the deceased and his friend answered, which led to the suspect chasing them with a knife and stabbing the deceased. The 23-year-old suspect was arrested and appeared in the Katutura Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

Louis Botha Supermarket in Puccini Street, Windhoek West was the target of a robbery on Saturday night at about 23h00, the police reported. According to the crime report, five suspects entered the shop when the cashiers were busy cashing up, gun pointed them and took cash of N$54,400. The suspects fled in a Silver Toyota Corolla without a number plate and no arrests were effected as yet. Police investigations continue.