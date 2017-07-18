New Eurowings long-haul route between Cologne/Bonn and Windhoek

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-The Eurowings long-haul offering continues to grow. Last week one of the low-cost airline’s Airbus A330 aircraft took off for the first time en route to Windhoek.

The passengers on the almost fully-booked plane departed from Cologne/Bonn’s Konrad-Adenauer airport punctually at 22h55 and touched down Hosea Kutako International Airport after about ten and a half hours of flight time.

In future, the route will be operated every Wednesday and Sunday, then from October 9, the Sunday flight from Cologne to Windhoek will change to Monday.

Eurowings’ long-haul flights are more than 90 percent booked. As a result, the low-cost long-haul offering is a success story that the airline will continue to expand sustainably in the future. With the expansion of long-haul from Munich, flights can now be booked from southern Germany to Windhoek online via the internet (eurowings.com).

The first flight from Munich departs in May 2018. The airline also offers additional connecting flights from many German and European airports, enabling travellers from other regions.