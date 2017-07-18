Namibia Post Ltd (NamPost)

Query 1: The postmaster of Noordoewer Post Office, please do something about your staff, as they treat customers with no respect and there is zero service delivery. We are tired of such bad service. Please intervene

Query 2: The two ladies working at Noordoewer NamPost, stop treating customers like rubbish. The head office should please train their staff in basic customer etiquette. These ladies give NamPost a bad name.

Query 3: I am so fed up with the lady at NamPost Noordoewer, because every time one wants to collect a parcel the office is closed. If she is not doing banking she is in Upington in South Africa attending a funeral.

Response: NamPost took note of the SMS responses regarding bad services at Noordoewer Post Office. Thank you for your feedback. The matter has been brought to the attention of the regional manager, Deon Meyer, for further action. However, we would appreciate the opportunity to speak with you about your experience. Please contact us at your earliest convenience to discuss the matter. We invite the complainant to call the regional manager in Keetmanshoop directly at 063-225520 or write to deonme@nampost.com.na

We also want to encourage our clients if you receive bad service in any of our post offices, kindly take up the matter with the supervisor, or demand that you be given the supervisor’s number. It is important that matters of customer satisfaction are taken serious and responses provided. For customer service complaints kindly an email to marketing@nampost.com.na

* Wilson Shikoto, manager of corporate communications at Nampost, e-mail: wilsonsh@nampost.com.na