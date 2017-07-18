Arrest warrant out for NDC tender fraud suspect

Maria Amakali

Windhoek-The Windhoek Magistrate’s Court has issued a warrant of arrest for one of the accused persons implicated in a case of tender fraud that is before the court, in which one of the accused reportedly facilitated the awarding of a tender worth N$400,000 to their aunt.

Mavis Namakondo Sabuta, 38, is one of four people that were arrested in connection with suspected fraudulent activities surrounding the award of tenders. Sabuta, however, failed to turn up at court this week, resulting in the court issuing the warrant for her arrest.

Sabuta’s defence lawyer, Mbushandje Ntinda, informed the court that his client was sick and due to technical problems was unable to fax the doctor’s letter. He requested that the court hold over (stay) the warrant of arrest, but Magistrate Ileni Velikoshi dismissed his request.

Sabuta faces 16 fraud charges connected to the fraud case of Charity Mujohn-Kaali, 35, a former executive at the Namibia Development Corporation (NDC), who faces 24 counts of fraud. Mujohn-Kaali is alleged to have used her position while employed at NDC to influence the awarding of tenders to benefit relatives and friends.

She was arrested in 2015 after her estranged husband reported her suspected illegal dealings to the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC). She reportedly facilitated the awarding of a N$400,000 NDC tender to her aunt, Precious Mbuywana Kamwi, 56, through a company she owns, Broad Wings Investment. The firm was awarded a tender to supply office equipment to NDC’s Rundu branch. Kamwi, who was charged alongside her niece, faces 14 charges of fraud.

With them in the dock is co-accused Songiso Chrispin Kamwi, 63, who faces three charges of fraud.

Mujohn-Kaali is further accused of using her position to facilitate the awarding of an N$18.5 million tender for the construction of Omumbonde Industrial Park in Okahandja in favour of her friend.

The charges against Sabuta and her three co-accused range from fraud, using and providing a false document, using their position for gratification, and disguising the unlawful origin of property. All four accused are out on bail and are expected to make their next appearance in court in August.