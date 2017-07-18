Agra donates N$15,000 to early intervention centre

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-The work of Side by Side Early Intervention Centre, a Namibian non-profit organisation for children with special needs, will be much easier thanks to N$15,000 donated by Agra last Friday.

The centre, which is located in the Goreangab township in Katutura, provides day care and early intervention services, consultations and a variety of other social service programmes to support children with special needs. It gives guidance to parents and caregivers, addresses developmental and health issues and improves all areas of the development of children between the age of 0 to 7. It also offers support to children with autism, cerebral palsy, learning difficulties and global development delays.

The donation is from proceeds of the sale of wine tasting coupons hosted recently during a late night shopping event at Auas Valley shopping mall and the Agra Staff Initiative Fund (ASIF). The ASIF is sustained by donations from compassionate Agra employees who feel strongly about making a difference in the community.

Agra’s general manager of properties, Henning Tiemann, also responsible for the management of Auas Valley, emphasises the importance of community engagement, creating prosperity and improving the quality of life.

“Agra is greatly aligned to community support. We have identified an organization that fits into this profile to benefit from our charity initiative. Children are the future, and the little contribution we made will assist them to integrate into the community, positively contributing to the Namibian economy in future and possibly creating awareness of their existence nationwide,” he says.

Agra Limited’s CEO Arnold Klein says: “As we are rooted in our people, Agra will continue directing community oriented efforts to further help develop and uplift the people of Namibia.”