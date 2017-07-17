Writer of Sibanda series in Windhoek this week

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-CM Elliott is in Windhoek on Wednesday and Thursday to introduce her third book, Sibanda and the Black Sparrohawk.

Sibanda and the Black Sparrohawk is the third book in the series. The first novel, Sibanda and the Rainbird, is about African medicines and the murderous trade in body parts, and the second, Sibanda and the Death’s Head Moth, covers the brutal and unscrupulous world of rhino and elephant poaching.

When a skinned body is discovered on the side of the railway line deep in the Matabele bush, Detective Inspector Jabulani Sibanda, along with his sidekicks, Sergeant Ncube and the troublesome Land Rover, Miss Daisy, is back on the trail of a murderer.

As more girls go missing and more bones are discovered, Sibanda realises they are dealing with the signature of a vicious serial killer who chooses the train as his killing field. Suspects abound, and the trio pursues the leads relentlessly, but the warped psychopath is elusive.

Has Sibanda met his match? T