Shiimbi triumphs at Omusati regional conference

Loide Jason

Outapi-Omusati Region has endorsed Helena Shiimbi, manager of NBC Oshiwambo Radio Service, as one of its candidates for the 2017 Swapo Party congress.

Shiimbi and three others, including Omusati Governor Erginus Endjala, were elected during the ruling party’s regional conference in Outapi on Saturday.

Shiimbi emerged top among female contestants,. She was also number two on the Swapo Party Elders Council congress the previous weekend, and number one at the district conference.

The regional conference further endorsed Sacky Kayone unopposed as the regional coordinator for Omusati, a position he has held for almost six months.

Regional information and mobilisation secretary Senia Uushona, who too has been serving in that position for six months, also retained her position unopposed.

Kayone described the election as free and fair, adding that he was thankful that they did everything within the scope and stipulations of the party constitution.

The candidates elected for the Swapo Party central committee are constituency councillor of Elim Gerhard Shiimi and former regional coordinator of Swapo Party Women’s Council Rachel Shoopala.

The conferences also elected 10 other candidates as delegates to the party’s national congress slated for November.

Member of Parliament and former Tsandi constituency councillor Leevi Katoma was among the candidates that lost out, while businessman Tona Amadhila – the husband of Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila – withdrew his candidature after he was initially elected regional treasurer.