Namibian beauty crowned Miss Continents

Ngaevarue Katjangua

Windhoek-Namibian beauty Andeline Wieland, who was crowned Miss Continents 2017 in Las Vegas, USA on June 30, has returned home following her stunning victory.

Speaking to New Era late last week, Wieland said her exploits on the stage in the US still feel like a dream. “When I was crowned it felt like a dream I will soon wake up from. It took days until it sank in that I am actually Miss Continents 2017,” she said with stars in her eyes.

The former Miss Teen Namibia is 22 and hails from Swakopmund, but has also lived in Windhoek and Oranjemund.

She is currently completing her honours degree in journalism at the University of Stellenbosch in South Africa. She already holds a degree in drama and theatre studies from the same institution.

Current Miss Teen Namibia Mijeanne Marais represented Namibia at the Miss Teen Continents, while Wieland, Miss Namibia 2016 1st runner up, represented Namibia at the prestigious Miss Continents pageant.