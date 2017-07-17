Namibia leaves it late against gutsy Sables

Carlos Kambaekwa

Windhoek-Reigning continental champions Namibia came from a potential 20-7 shock arrears going into the changeover to dispatch a stubborn Zimbabwe by 31 points to 26 in the Africa Gold Cup at Hage Geingob stadium in Windhoek on Saturday.

The hosts visited the white wash on no fewer that four occasions after the break to record their umpteenth victory over their SADC neigbours after the visitors broke through at the final minute to the home side’s 22.

The visitors looked a sure bet for a rare triumph over their arch-nemesis, having opened the scoring charts via a penalty, followed by a hat trick of tries complemented by a goaled conversion before halftime.

Struggling to get out of first gear, the hosts managed to reduce the deficit through a converted try before upping their game in the second half.

The victory consolidates Namibia’s position at the top of the log standings on 15 points – leaving central African rivals Kenya adrift in second place with 12 points.

Uganda and Zimbabwe are perched in third (12 points) and fourth (11 points) places, respectively, with only a point separating the two nations.

Northern Africa’s sole representative, Tunisia, sits with the wooden spoon in the six Nation Africa Gold Cup without a single point yet, with Senegal occupying sixth spot with one point.

