Judgment day nears for alleged killer of Uolevi

Roland Routh

Windhoek-Judgment in the case of a Namibian national accused of killing a Finnish citizen by shooting him nine times outside a popular Windhoek drinking spot, has been set for August 14 in the Windhoek High Court.

Judge Christi Liebenberg told Danne Rodney Shaningua, 46, who was dressed in a dark suit and tie, that he will be ready with his judgment then. This followed after extensive submissions by Shaningua’s defense counsel, Slysken Makando, and Deputy Prosecutor General Karin Esterhuizen last week.

Shaningua faces one count of murder and one count of defeating or attempting to defeat the course of justice, to which he pleaded not guilty claiming self defense.

It is alleged Shaningua fired nine shots at Ronni Marco Kristian Uolevi, 42, at around 00h30 during August 8 to 9, 2015. Uolevi died instantly at the scene outside the bar along Bell Street in Windhoek’s southern industrial area.

It is further alleged that Shaningua during August 9 to 11, 2015 hid a white VW Polo, removed the front and rear numberplates, removed the license disk, and failed to report to the lawful owner that the vehicle was damaged in an accident and failed to report the accident to the police.

It is alleged that he did all this in an attempt to frustrate the investigations of the police into the accident and subsequent death of the deceased.

According to the indictment, during the late night hours of Saturday August 8, 2015 and the early morning hours of Sunday August 9, 2015 in Bell Street, the deceased was driving a vehicle (registration number N141198W) when he bumped into the rear of a stationary vehicle (registration number N158395W), in which the accused and a witness were sitting.

It is further stated that the accident caused damage to the vehicle in which the accused was sitting. The indictment states that Shaningua then got out of his vehicle and fired at least nine shots with his licensed firearm in the direction of the deceased, who was still sitting inside his vehicle.

“Two shots struck the deceased and his vehicle came to a standstill a distance away from the accident scene,” the indictment reads.

It further says the deceased died in his vehicle due to blood loss caused by gunshot injuries to the chest. Shaningua then, according to the indictment, fled the scene after making sure the deceased was dead and went to hide the car, as described.

During his testimony in his own defense, Shaningua claimed he was “frightened and shocked when he was unexpectedly confronted by a Land Rover speeding towards him” on the night in question.

According to him the Land Rover, driven by the Fin, was approaching him at speed after he had gotten out of his car, following a collision in which the Land Rover had rammed into the rear of his car.

With the intention to stop the Land Rover from running him over, Shaningua said, he took out his revolver – which was holstered on his belt – cocked it and started to shoot at the wheels of the Land Rover.