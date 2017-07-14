Youth league football reaches climax in Khomas

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Both Swallows Youth Academy and Windhoek City Football Club are leading the charge as the Khomas Youth Football leagues reaches the halfway stage with the Youth Super League entering the completion of round one within a fortnight.

City top the Super League on 15 points from a possible 18 after six rounds of matches tailed by Kaizen Footfall Academy (KFA) on 13 points with Football for Hope further adrift on 11 points.

Prokids occupy 4th place on seven points, the same tally as 5th placed Tura Magic while the Brave Gladiators, having played two matches less, are perched at the basement of the 10-team Super League log.

In the Under 11 division, Swallows A top the charts after seven rounds of matches on 17 points with KFA (17), Swallows B (11) in 2nd and 3rd positions respectively. Tura Magic B and A are perched at 4th and 5th places respectively on 11 points each. .

Swallows Academy also rule the roast in the Khomas Under 13 league with their A and B teams sitting comfortably in 1st and 2nd spots on 15 and 13 points respectively. The Birds are followed by KFA on 12 points and Football for Hope (9), with the winless Pamo Chiefs, stuck at the bottom of the log standings after five rounds of matches with only a draw to their credit.

Swallows also top the Under 17 league table at the halfway stage with 22 points after eight rounds of matches tailed by Royal Football International (15) and Physically Active Youth (15) in that order.

Home for Good Hope and Football for Hope occupy 4th and 5th positions on 12 points apiece with Windhoek City in 6th spot (9), while Welwitschias Private School hold the wooden spoon at the bottom of the 12-team log with three points accrued from seven matches.

KFA lead the Under 15 log with 28 points from 10 matches followed by Otjomuise (23) and Swallows A (17) in that sequence.