The neglect of probability

As confirmed individuals, we always allow ourselves to be driven and subsequently misled by emotions, especially when it comes to situations where we stand to gain something in monetary terms.

Following the Brave Warriors’ self-inflicted early exit from the just-ended COSAFA Senior Challenge, yours truly is inclined to do some introspection to consider what led to the team’s overall lukewarm performance.

Without beating about the bush, the coach was gravely let down by players in whom he has put too much of his faith; players who lacked the hunger and desire for victory after surprising all and sundry by claiming the regional annual tourney two years ago.

Mannetti has been under tremendous pressure to restore some lost pride following a string of poor results prior to the team’s participation in the relatively low-key COSAFA Cup.

Objectively considered, the probability of winning would have eased the pressure on the under-fire coach, as football pundits would have forgotten the unpleasant results preceding the Warriors’ participation in the COSAFA Cup.

The unlikely probability of winning with the untried crop of players would have drawn the much-needed confidence in the coach, whilst at the same prolonging his uncertain lodging at Football House.

However, the risk of losing while fielding the raw and untried playing personnel would have been even harder to digest and could have triggered serious consequences.

In hindsight, the proper term for this will be without an iota of doubt ‘neglect of probability’, which leads to countless errors in decision-making. Sadly, being unarmed with an intuitive grasp of risk, people tend to distinguish poorly between different threats.

It should be noted that when the team won the COSAFA Cup, the coach was lauded loudly as the real messiah of local football and it should also be noted that when the team is doing poorly, the technical staff is unlikely to escape the wrath of football pundits and the general football loving public.

Nonetheless, there is this nauseating trend – or rather misplaced perception – that if one differs with those in charge of football you are immediately condemned to the dustbin of has-beens, even blokes who have no designated functions within the football structures make it their sole beat to come to the defense of those under scrutiny.

It’s great pity that some blokes find themselves under the false impression that being involved in football makes them the Jack of All Trades, whilst in reality, they are indeed the masters of none.

There is a huge difference between being involved in football and understanding the dynamics of football administration. Undeniably, local football is not the sole domain of certain cliques of individuals, it belongs to all Namibians and people reserve the right to raise displeasure when things are not going well.

The constitutional right of expression and freedom must be respected at all times, even a kid born on the streets of this country has rights.

It’s a well documented secret that some self-proclaimed “untouchables” have made it their sole province to threaten and instill fear in those who have the guts to question their manner of dealing with football-related matters.

Resorting to bullying tactics is certainly not the appropriate remedy if we are to lift local football out of its current quagmire.

Before I sign off, let me take this opportunity to bid farewell to a departed friend, the bow-legged former Young Ones Football Club defender Okkie van Wyk, who died from cardiac arrest earlier this week. The deceased was the father of Namibian rugby player Mcgraaf van Wyk, who plays club rugby in England.

May his soul rest in eternal peace.

I rest my case.