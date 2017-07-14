Telephone directory fraudsters fleecing public of cash

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Telecom Namibia has once again cautioned the public about hoax and fraudulent calls and emails asking for listings in the Telecom Namibia Directory for 2017-2018.

“Customers continue to receive calls from individuals claiming to be representatives of Telecom Namibia and asking them to pay for their annual bookings of space in the Directory.

“Unfortunately some have fallen prey to these crooks and Telecom Namibia has laid criminal charges with the Namibian police,” said Telecom spokesman Oiva Angula.

Telecom Namibia’s only and lawful agent for soliciting listings is TDS Namibia, which is contracted to facilitate the sale of advertising space, compilation and supply of the printed directory. Telecom’s agreement with TDS Namibia is effective until September 30, 2018.

Telecom Namibia has therefore advised the public to be careful and vigilant when receiving such fake emails and suspicious phone calls. Customers are advised to contact TDS Namibia for any further information or clarification.

“Telecom Namibia warns the public that the company has no agreement with any other company other than TDS Namibia and shall not be liable for any loss to any person in consequence of such fraudulent activities and deceptive practices,” Angula added.