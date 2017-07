Our Star of the Week is the University of Namibia’s (Unam) Maltas Club founder, Dr Wilfred April, who together with other club members collected 10,000 boxes of sanitary pads from Unam students and other corporates such as First National Bank, Dinapama and Woermann Brock. The sanitary pads were donated to more than 50 girls at Eluwa Special School in Ongwediva.