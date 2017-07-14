Our judiciary needs surgery

Our judiciary system now basically hangs on a lawyer’s reputation. It’s all about who is good at their job regardless of the crime committed by individuals.

We all know our investigators are mediocre at their job and when you hope to rely on the humanity of us as individual: 1) the lawyer standing for what is right and just and, 2) a criminal admitting guilt, all hope goes asunder because nobody cares about the victims of crime. Lady justice is failing Namibian citizens miserably. Enough with what we are going through as a nation.

Rentia Cruiser