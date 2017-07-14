Marauding lions cause panic in Kunene

Alvine Kapitako

Windhoek-The Ministry of Environment and Tourism (MET) is not giving due attention to the human-wildlife conflict prevailing in the Kunene Region, as villagers continue to be terrorised by lions for the past few weeks, political leaders in the region charged yesterday.

Governor of Kunene Angelika Muharukua and Sesfontein Constituency Councillor Julius Kaujova were yesterday distressed when they spoke of how the hungry lions were endangering the lives of inhabitants in that area.

Sesfontein Constituency in particular is the worst affected by the lions and although this is not something new, the lions are now moving closer to the people in large numbers in search of prey.

In the early hours of Tuesday, seven lions were seen roaming at Outokotorua village and community members had to devise tactics to distract the lions from going to the homesteads, explained Kaujova.

On Wednesday morning, ten lions were seen roaming around Farm Waldeck. A man there had to use his car’s spotlights to scare away the lions, the councillor explained. “Imagine how risky that is for that man,” Kaujova added.

The lions have so far killed some cattle, chickens and dogs. They have also destroyed people’s belongings, such as tents.

“These lions depended on wildlife, especially zebras, for their survival but because of the drought most of the wild animals died, so these lions are left with no prey and what they are encountering now are the people,” said an irate Kaujova.

“We are not telling stories. The situation is very, very critical and people’s lives are at risk,” he said.

Community members have resorted to protecting each other by warning one another to desist from moving out of their homesteads after 18h00.

“Our people are farmers and when it’s sunset they have to lock up their livestock in kraals and look for missing livestock in the nearby areas, but they can no longer do this because this means risking their lives,” he said.

He also spoke of near fatal incidents, where community members almost lost their lives.

“The people are in a state of confusion and they are very stressed, because the officials from the MET are very slow in meeting with us to give us the way forward on how to address the issue,” said Kaujova, who added that taking matters in their own hands would be very risky.

“Most of these people are helpless because they are not armed. They are defenseless,” he stressed.

“I am not happy with the ministry’s slow response to addressing the human-wildlife conflict in the region. I am writing a letter to be delivered to Minister Pohamba Shifeta to come and hear the cries of the people,” said Muharukua on Wednesday in a telephonic interview with the New Era. She also said they want the MET minister to visit the area to assess how critical the situation is.

The governor and councillor said the people were demanding answers that they could not provide, as it requires MET officials to respond.

“The farmers are angry and feel discriminated against, because when a man shot lions in the area of Omutambomawe his guns were not repossessed, but here the guns of the farmers are being repossessed for shooting lions, yet they are doing it in self-defense,” Kaujova remarked.

Meanwhile, 44-year-old Ngeripurue Heuva, who was attacked by a lion that killed cattle in his village, was discharged from hospital on Wednesday. “I thought that was the end of me. I’m just sad that no officials from the environment ministry came to visit me or sympathised with me in hospital,” said Heuva.

Kaujova believes the MET can do more to address the human wildlife conflict despite its current efforts.

“The challenge is most of the areas where people are terrorised by lions do not have radio or cellphone reception. As a result the information does not reach the people who need it. We need them to come and meet with community members so that we find solutions to the human wildlife conflict,” he said.

MET spokesperson Romeo Muyunda said they were aware of the situation. “Our staff members will be at those places where the reports have been made, to work with the communities,” he said.