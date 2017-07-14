Coach Mannetti, when you were appointed, I advised you to appoint a new technical team. You can never get better results with this group that buried Namibian football alive. Change should start there at the top. Come on Cardo. All the strength brother.
Immanuel Imms
Mannetti must reshuffle technical team
Coach Mannetti, when you were appointed, I advised you to appoint a new technical team. You can never get better results with this group that buried Namibian football alive. Change should start there at the top. Come on Cardo. All the strength brother.