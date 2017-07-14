Since the fiasco of the SME Bank came to the fore, I did not hear anyone being held responsible for their failure and role in the loss of millions. Who orchestrated those investments that led to the loss of that money? What will happen to them? Will they be left to go find another job and/or start their businesses with those millions? Now the employees (below management level) are suffering.
Tuhapheny Natangwe Nailenge
Holding SME Bank looters accountable
