Tsintsabis’ poor performance still a concern

Obrein Simasiku

Omeyantalal-The poor performance, and low pass rate, of Tsintsabis Combined School in Oshikoto Region, which recorded a zero pass rate in the 2016 Junior Secondary Certificate (JSC) examinations, is still of great concern.

Last week the Deputy Minister of Economic Planning, Lucia Iipumbu, appealed to circuit inspectors, teachers and education officers to draw up a plan to indicate contingencies on how the situation can be improved to at least a 50 percent pass rate.

“You can count on me for the implementation of the plan in that regard. My appeal to you, ladies and gentlemen, is to brainstorm on how we can help Tsintsabis to at least record a 50 percent pass rate. So let us think of the best possible modality we can devise to help our colleagues to improve their performance,” said Iipumbu.

Iipumbu said this on Friday at the Onkumbula circuit award ceremony held at Omeyantalala Combined School in the rural area of Okankolo.

The best performing school, principals, teachers and learners were awarded trophies, certificates, money and stationery.

“To the learners being awarded today, take this award as an encouragement for you to do better. The limitations have been removed by all the stakeholders in the education sector. Yes, there may be challenges on your road but this should not discourage you – study hard and inspire your peers.

“To the Okumbula circuit, events such as this reinforce good performance. I therefore commend you and your organising team, including sponsors, for organising an event to recognise the good performance by the teachers and learners,” said Iipumbu.

Earlier this year New Era reported that prominent businessman John Endjala donated N$100,000 to be used to improve some of the poor performing schools of which Tsintsabis was one of the prioritised.

“We are going to camp at the school together with the director of education and some teachers and see how we can improve those results and performance. Therefore, the money will cater also for those that will volunteer to go [and] teach at the school for the time being,” Endjala was quoted then.