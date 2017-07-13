Namibian karatekas take Cape Town by storm

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-The Lüderitz-based Ryushin-Kan karate team recently returned home from representing the country at the just-ended Ryushin-Kan International Karate (RIKA) Championships in Cape Town, South Africa.

The high-level competition, which attracted karatekas from Namibia, Botswana, Mozambique and host country South Africa, saw Namibian karatekas bag a total of 18 medals from the competition (6 gold, 10 silver and 2 bronze medals).

The country was represented by 15 karatekas, who competed in both the kata and kumite events, and the divisions ranged from groups between five to 50 years (veterans division).

The team was under the watchful eye of chief instructor sensei Bonnie Kabozu and sensei Acron Mutau (administrator), as well as sensei Kabende Kabende (Windhoek-based instructor).