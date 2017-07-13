Football dominates FNB Classic Clashes

Staff Reporter

Walvis Bay-Last weekend’s FNB Classic Clashes in the football discipline resumed at the coast with a coastal derby between hosts Namib High and cross-town rivals De Duine Secondary School.

The hosts recorded a narrow but well deserved 1-0 win over their opponents, while Coastal High School saw off a stubborn Swakopmund Secondary School via the dreaded penalty shootout out (4-2) after a goalless stalemate.

In the coastal clash of the titans between hosts HS and SSS, Nestor Iiyambo of Swakopmund Secondary mesmerised the visitors’ defense with amazing fancy footwork and was deservedly crowned Man of the Match.

Lubeni Haukongo from SSS was named Vigo Hero. The latter is the captain of the Erongo Region Newspaper Cup team, and is also a national under 17 team player. Vernon Sitzer of De Duine Secondary School was crowned FNB Man of the Match.

Football action continues this week when Kuisebmond and SI Gobs lock horns tomorrow with Westside High and Koln Foundation facing off at the coast on Saturday.