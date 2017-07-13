Bring back schools football, says Colin April

Carlos Kambaekwa

Windhoek-Namibia’s longserving and only visible football agent, Colin April, is calling for the re-introduction of competitive football at schools level.

In an exclusive interview with New Era Sport, the outspoken Walvis-Bay based business mogul, said the alarming drop in the quality of local footballers is gravely hampering the progress of the country’s football teams at all levels.

He attributes this to the worrisome and ongoing lack of regular football at national schools and is urging the portfolio ministry to reintroduce schools football without further delay as a matter of urgency and in the national interest.

“It’s my sincere belief that youth development is the cornerstone of all good football playing nations, but without proper organised football structures at all schools level the game will remain stagnant, as can be attested by the national team’s poor performance,” he remarked.

April is an old hand in domestic football and has been in the game for a significant number of years. He has also successfully facilitated the international transfer of dozens of local footballers to the stinking rich South African Professional Soccer League (PSL).

His list of clients includes Richard Gariseb, Paulus Shipanga (Bidvest Wits University) Rudolf Bester, Virgil Vries (Maritzburg United) Ballack Somaeb (Free State Stars) George Hummel (Hellenic) Sidney Plaatjies (Mamelodi Sundowns) Lazarus Kaimbi, Knowledge Ipinge, Zico Shaningayamwe, Danzil Haoseb, Junior Gebhardt (Jomo Cosmos) Hartman Toromba (Black Leopards) Quinton Jacobs (Ajax Cape Town) and Terdius Uiseb (Milano FC).