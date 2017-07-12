Home Education Video: Unam bosses visit State House EducationNEW ERA VIDEO Video: Unam bosses visit State House July 12, 20170474 tweet Unam bosses visit State House RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR FeaturesPohamba inaugurates N$40-million HQ for chiefs OshanaPohamba appeals for peaceful Ohangwena poll FeaturesPohamba’s last State of Nation: … On his retirement, education, corruption and BIGLEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyPlease enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address!Please enter your email address here one + 8 = 35,837FollowersFollow13,731FollowersFollow#TRENDINGGrade 12 failures study medicine in China September 24, 2014Government pumps N$2.5 billion into economy July 7, 2017Herman Andimba Toivo ya Toivo is no more June 9, 2017Sports add flavour to Police Day February 23, 2015Load more #WEATHERWindhoek,NAfew clouds enter location 16 ° C 16 ° 16 ° 36% 2.6kmh 12%Fri 18 °Sat 18 °Sun 21 °Mon 16 °Tue 22 °