Unstoppable Sternagel leaves competitors in dust

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-The Gallina Race Track was a hive of activity last weekend when it hosted another exciting Motocross series that attracted a number of South African junior riders.

A total of eight riders from South Africa were in action in the Quads challenge, meant solely for quad bikes in different age divisions, including Motocross class categories.

Namibia’s very own Mark Sternagel secured first place in all heats at the Gallina leg 6 Motocross “Nam vs SA”.

The Namibian came up against eight riders in the Class A division and crossed the finishing line ahead of compatriots Björn Bierbrauer and Ruhan Gous.

The event organisers also made provision for the Prince & King of Dirt event, a race which parades the top 15 riders of Namibia in various Motocross classes. Once again, Sternagel claimed top honours in this particular category.

His spectacular triumph on the day involved claiming top positions in all heats, including the King of Dirt, where he tumbled his own course record of 1:24:30 to 1:23:70 around the track – a first for Namibia and for this Namibian Motocross legend.