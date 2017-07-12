Mixed fortunes in field hockey, as Unam stumbles

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-The Bank Windhoek Field Hockey Premier League resumed this month with the first matches promising a challenging season ahead.

The season’s pipe opening match in the men’s league saw perennial powerhouse Unam sending a stern warning to their competitors with a comprehensive 8-1 hammering of fellow students NUST in a one-sided match.

DTS were also in action against Saints, with the young side pushing the Olympia outfit all the way and almost to a surprise victory but the Germans narrowly clinched the tie 3-2.

League action returned in full swing on Sunday, with a titanic battle between Unam and WOBSC and following a dominant first week the students could not replicate their previous performance as they surprisingly went down 5-1 against their fired-up opponents and title rivals.

In other action of the day, DTS confronted the much-improved BDO Wanderers side, but the Germans were in a mean mood recording a comfortable 4-0 victory but just missed a vital bonus point.

Saints came up against NUST and having suffered defeat at their hands in the night league Saints wanted to prove a point and exerted revenge on their opponents via a whopping 13-1 to restore parity.