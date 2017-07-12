Khomas learners to benefit from Nedbank education fund

Pinehas Nakaziko

Windhoek-The Khomas Environmental Education Programme (KEEP) under Nedbank’s Go Green Fund has committed over N$200,000 for three years towards supporting environmental education in the Khomas Region.

The programme, which was implemented by the Giraffe Conversation Foundation (GCF), is targeting environmental education for Grade 3-4 primary school learners, and has had an eventful and successful first year of implementation, with great feedback from various schools, which have had learners partake in the programme itself.

The programme helps young people reconnect with nature and seeks to build a culture of environmental awareness, social responsibility and action in Namibia. Additionally, it canalso equip Namibia’s future leaders with the skills needed to live more sustainably and ultimately to improve their living conditions.

KEEP aims to inspire young people to care for their environment by helping them better understand the impacts their lifestyles have on the fragile ecosystems around them.

Currently in its second year of field implementation, KEEP has been running almost at full capacity and this year alone, over 1,500 eager enviro kids from all over Windhoek have already participated in the field excursions to Daan Viljoen Game Reserve recently.

Also implemented in partnership with the Namibia Nature Foundation, the Nedbank Go Green Fund is aimed at supporting individuals and organisations working towards a more sustainable future. It supports the conservation, protection and wise management of Namibian habitats and indigenous plant and animal species.

The Nedbank Go Green Fund also promotes the sustainable use of natural resources, enhances the understanding of indigenous species and natural ecosystems, and disseminates information on environmental issues and parameters among communities.

Nedbank Go Green Fund manager Jacky Tjivikua says supporting environmental education and creating awareness regarding the wise management of local natural resources, plays an important role in Namibia’s sustainable development and teaching Namibian youth to care for our unique environment.