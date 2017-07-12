Fans to win all-expense paid trip to watch Indongo fight in USA

Otniel Hembapu

Windhoek-MTC yesterday took the hype and build-up to the Julius Indongo vs Terence Crawford world title unification fight to a whole new level when it announced that four lucky MTC customers could win an all-expenses paid trip each to watch the mega-bout live in Nebraska, USA on August 19.

MTC corporate affairs officer Tim Ekandjo in conjunction with MTC Nestor Sunshine Boxing and Fitness Academy made the announcement in the capital yesterday, saying all the public or customers need to do is buy data bundles to enter the competition draw.

Ekandjo said the data bundles range from 40 megabytes (one entry) to 15 gigabytes (1,000 entries) and the more data bundles a customer buys, the more points they will enter into the draw.

A total of 40-megabytes data bundles will give a customer 1 point, 80 megabytes 2points, 400 megabytes 12 points, 800 megabytes 25 points, while 1.5 gigabytes equals 60 points, 3 gigabytes 150 points and 15 gigabytes 1,000 points. Customers can also choose to buy bundles as per their affordability.

“We will pay for flights, accommodation, meals and the fight (boxing) ticket valued at US$128 (about N$1,735). Altogether the cost per winner is about N$60,000,” Ekandjo said, who reminded his audience that winners should ensure their passports and visa arrangements are taken care of beforehand.

Promoter Nestor ‘Sunshine’ Tobias said Indongo was ready to face his American opponent Crawford. “The champ is ready. A knockout will be a bonus but we are prepared for 12 rounds come 19 August… Both these boxers have been tested fit, they both have big hearts and for sure both boxers can punch very hard, but we are ready,” Tobias said.

On the international front, it was announced yesterday by international media that tickets to the Crawford vs Indongo fight will officially go on sale on Saturday, July 15. For Namibian fans in the USA or those planning to travel to the States to watch the fight live, the prices of tickets range from $28 to $128. Tickets can be purchased online at www.ticketmaster.com.