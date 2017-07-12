Expo to orientate the young towards business

Pinehas Nakaziko

Windhoek-The first ever Okahandja Youth Expo, slated for August 24-27 at the Nau-Aib Stadium in Okahandja, is intended to orientate young people towards starting their own business and creating employment.

The expo is to be hosted under the theme ‘Connecting youth minds in creating the future.’

Organiser of the expo, Hedwig Samuel, says the platform is aimed instilling a business sense in young people participating in the expo.

“This expo is just to give the youth [an idea] of what type of business they could do in future and for them to do something creative and productive than being in bars, as well as to be the breadwinners of their families,” says Samuel.

The expo, an initiative of the B on B Foundation and the Okahandja Youth Forum, is also meant to address the challenges facing the youth in Namibia, as well as create a sense of unity.

“We would like to play a vital role in ensuring that the youth in Okahandja Constituency are [equipped] with skills and knowledge that will help them in implementing all initiatives to fight unemployment and lack of resources in Okahandja Constituency and beyond,” says Samuel.

She adds that the initiative is meant to transform the lives of the youth by teaching them how to create income, create employment opportunities as well as to encourage among them the importance of education and developing the necessary skills.

“We aim to provide young people with an opportunity to sell and showcase their businesses, to serve as a platform for young entrepreneurs to exchange information and business ideas and to create possible business links, as well as to boost the morale of our young upcoming entrepreneurs by encouraging them to get involved in the creation of employment for themselves and others.”