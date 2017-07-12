DHPS to host more motto days

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-To ensure that learned virtues like respect, friendliness and mutual care are lived out and to provide new impetus to learners, the Deutsche Höhere Privatschule Windhoek (DHPS) will host more motto days on topics like friendship and peace in the future.

On June 30, the popular motto ‘DHPS: one tree, many leaves’ day was held at the school when all learners from grades 1 to 12, teachers, the kindergarten, pre-school and the entire DHPS family participated.

On this special day, titled the Day of Kindness, numerous activities were scheduled to strengthen the social skills and friendly coexistence of learners. Everyone involved crafted leaves and key rings to implement the quote, ‘We all are leaves on a tree, not one like the other, one is symmetrical, the other not, and yet equally important to the whole.’ (Gotthold Ephraim Lessing).

The project group structured the activities of the individual classes in such a way that the self-confidence of the learners was strengthened and their individuality was emphasised. Pupils learned that diversity as well as compassion form essential parts of life and that it is important to approach and deal with one another in a respectful and friendly manner.

The varied implementation of the topic was impressive: From rap songs on diversity and self-confident presentation on individual strengths through jointly designed class trees to trust and team building games.

In addition to good entertainment and loads of fun, and mutual respect, friendly choice of words, empathy and a sense of community were promoted, which characterised the atmosphere all over the school premises and was reflected in many happy faces.

The kindergarten and pre-school, as well as grades 1 and 2, looked forward to the visit by “big” grade 7 and 8 learners for joint crafting of leaves, reading and games.

The complete work of art can be admired at the entrance area of the DHPS – the ‘DHPS tree’ with countless coloured leaves symbolising the diverse faces of the school and underlining the importance of each individual and the team spirit of all.

It was great to experience the great cohesion and that every individual really is “an integral part of the big picture”.