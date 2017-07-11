Youth exhorted to take vocational training seriously

John Muyamba

Nkurenkuru-The Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila has called on young people to take technical and vocational education and training (TVET) seriously, adding that such training should not just be reserved as an option for those that do not qualify for university admission.

Kuugongelwa-Amadhila emphasised that TVET should take a leading role in Namibia’s post-matric education.

She made the remarks last week when she appeared as guest speaker at the African Public Service Day (APSD) celebrations hosted by Nkurenkuru in Kavango West Region. The occasion, celebrated for two days, ended last Thursday and was attended by ministers, deputy ministers and senior government officials.

“The government recognises technical and vocational education and training as a crucial driver of the national development agenda. It, therefore, features prominently in the NDP5, which targets enrolment in TVETs from around 15,000 in 2015 to 50,000 in 2022.

NDP5 further envisages a reform of TVETs in Namibia to attract a wide range of learners and to prepare them effectively for jobs that are in high demand in the labour market,” said Kuugongelwa-Amadhila.

“It is important that our young people have the required vocational skills,” she further stated.

She said TVET is a critical provider of skills, knowledge and technology needed to drive productivity in a knowledge-based economy as it is aimed at equipping young people with work-ready skills which are useful in addressing the challenges of youth employability and unemployment.

“Young people need skills that meet the demands of our private sector, both to find jobs and to create their own businesses. Let’s create opportunities for young graduates by giving them internship programmes, both in government and private companies so that they can gain practical skills and experience, and the ability to start their own businesses,” she noted.

“Finally, I call upon young men and women to become more engaged in transforming the lives of their communities.”

APSD is celebrated annually as a strategic event on the African Union (AU) calendar following the declaration of the first Pan-African Conference of Ministers of Public/Civil Service held in Tangier, Morocco in 1994, where ministers agreed the 23rd of June every year should be celebrated as Africa Public Service Day (APSD).

This year’s APSD was celebrated under the theme ‘Entrenching a Citizen-Centered Service Delivery Culture: Partnering with the Youth for Africa’s Transformation.’

The event was held for public servants to reflect on the functions of the public service: its mission, objectives, programmes and projects, challenges and successes. It is to give recognition to and make known the importance of the civil service, its positive contribution and benefits to public servants, the general population, civil society and private sector, as well as the government.

This event is also meant to motivate and encourage public servants to continue the good work done and also come up with new initiatives and innovations and prepare the public service for a better future by proposing change for the social well-being of the population.

The Office of the Prime Minister coordinated the event that was attended by government ministries, agencies, regional councils, local authorities, public enterprises and members of the public and the youth.