Three arrested with diamonds at Rundu

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Police in Rundu arrested three men who reportedly were found in possession of three diamonds on Friday afternoon.

The three suspects were arrested during a police stop and search operation. The two are aged between 35 and 54. The value of the diamonds was not yet determined.

Police arrested a 23-year-old woman for two counts of abortion and concealment of birth at Ondangwa on Saturday. Shikwambi said the woman gave birth to a female baby of six to seven months and hid the foetus in a bag. She said the foetus was discovered at 18h00 on Saturday and police investigations continue.

Police at Okahao opened an inquest after a 16-month-old baby girl drowned in a bucket of water at Oshitunda village in Okahao Constituency.

“It is alleged the deceased was found by her mother in a bucket of water at their traditional kitchen in their homestead,” said Shikwambi.

A builder in Windhoek burned to death while inside a house he was renovating. Shikwambi said the builder was only known as Christie. The incident happened on Saturday at 21h23 at a house in Moses Tjitendero Street in Olympia.

Shikwambi said the house is being renovated but a builder lived inside the house whereas two security officers guard the premises.

Shikwambi further said there was a container of petrol inside the house for the concrete mixer.

“It is suspected the builder must have been smoking in the house, causing the fire. The two security guards saw the fire and heard loud screams and then took the hosepipe to try to extinguish the fire to no avail,” said Shikwambi, adding that the next of kin were not yet informed.

She said police investigations continue.