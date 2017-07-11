Teacher arrested for inappropriately touching learner

Clemans Miyanicwe

Khorixas-A teacher at Cornelius Goreseb High School, Karivi Muhuka, 40, was arrested for indecent assault after a Grade 9 pupil reported him on Friday for allegedly touching her inappropriately.

Sergeant Engelhardine #Nuses of the Gender-Based Violence Protection Unit at Khorixas told New Era yesterday that Muhuka allegedly called the female pupil into his office to discuss something.

“She was allegedly called into the office, given a hug and touched on her buttocks. The State opened a case of indecent assault against the teacher,” explained Sergeant #Nuses.

Muhuka appeared in Khorixas Magistrate’s Court on Monday and the case was postponed to August 4 for further police investigations. Muhuka remains in police custody.

“We don’t want the media to cover the issue as investigations are underway,” a relative of the Grade 9 pupil said. Allegations that the schoolgirl’s family wanted Muhuka to them money for the case to be withdrawn were denied by the girl’s female relative who said: “It’s a lie. It’s lies made up by them.”

The 14-year-old girl was told by the school authorities not to attend classes for 10 school days, according to the relative who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Cornelius Goreseb High School principal Ndjizuzwe Haakuria refused to comment.

“You media like to twist stories. I have no comment,” Haakuria said.

Acting director for education in Kunene Region Benny Eiseb told New Era his office has not yet received a report from the principal on the incident.