‘Out of contract’ Botes wants to stay in PSL next season

Otniel Hembapu

Windhoek-Former Brave Warriors veteran striker Henrico Botes is determined to continue plying his trade in the South African Premier Soccer League (PSL) with a new club next season, despite being clubless at the moment after his contract with Platinum Stars ended last month.

According to South Africa’s leading football magazine, KickOff.com, the 37-year-old Namibian international is currently out of contract with Platinum Stars after his deal expired at the end of June, but despite a 12-month renewable option the club opted not to renew Botes’ contract.

Botes, who managed 29 appearances and scored four goals in all domestic competitions last season, is however not bothered by Stars’ decision not to keep him and is already pondering other options in his quest to remain in the lucrative PSL come next season.

Quoted by KickOff.com, Botes – who turns 38 in December – said: “I still want to play and I am confident that I will still be playing in the PSL next season. I know that people will want to judge me based on age, but I still feel fit enough to compete at this level. Though I’m already busy with my CAF C licence, which I do over weekends, I feel I can still play on in the PSL.”

Meanwhile, the latest news is that Stars have already recalled striker Thobani Kunene from National First Division (NFD) side Real Kings to temporarily fill the void left by Botes.