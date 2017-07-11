NamPol wins Dinolo Netball tourney in Hardap

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-The Namibian Police Force (NamPol) netball team emerged as the winners of the Dinolo Super Netball Tournament in Hardap Region over the weekend.

As top finishers, NamPol walked away with N$2,000, while second-place finishers Mariental Netball Club pocketed N$1,500 and Red Bulls received a consolation prize of N$1,000 for finishing third overall in that region.

The Dinolo Super Netball Tournament, which will be staged in all 14 regions of the country, was recently launched by African Deli as part of its corporate social investment programme. Through the tournament, African Deli aims to bring women together to have fun and at the same time accord them and their supporters an opportunity to interact and share ideas.

These tournaments will be held in all 14 regions and the winner of each region will take part in the finals slated for Swakopmund on September 30. The next round of matches are slated for the Kavango West Region at Nkurenkuru’s Green Sport Netball Courts.

“We congratulate the Namibian police on winning this tournament. Come and support them at the finals in Swakopmund on September 30th. We extend our sincere gratitude to the supporters, with you being with us on Saturday to support our women you added an extra ingredient of success to this tournament.

“We at African Deli understand the importance of physical wellbeing through sports, therefore [we’re] bringing communities together to enjoy this adrenaline-pumping sports event,” reads the statement released yesterday.

All interested regional netball clubs are urged register for the remaining 11 regions by contacting tournament coordinator Charlane Minnaar at 081-3306427.