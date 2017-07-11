Four learners fall pregnant at Onampira

Loide Jason

Onampira-The principal of Onampira Combined School in the Omusati Region is concerned about the increasing number of teenage pregnancies among learners.

Gebhard Amunyela noted that last year the school had four cases of teenage pregnancies and this year recorded a similar number of learners who will be young mothers.

Amunyela said it is very disturbing to see learners fall pregnant.

The expectant young mothers are in grades 8, 9, 10 and 12, with the youngest expectant mother in Grade 8.

The principal disclosed this information during an interview with New Era at the school’s reunion and 86th anniversary celebrations on Saturday afternoon.

“In the past there was stiff punishment for learners that fell pregnant, such as being kicked out of school but now the school law is too lenient and they are comfortable in that situation,” stated Amunyela.

He said today learners see nothing wrong with falling pregnant.

However, despite the pregnancies Amunyela said the school is one of the best improved schools in the region.

There are 500 learners at the school with 30 teachers. The school teaches grades 0 – 12.