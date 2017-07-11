Dignified burial for sporting icon – Aunt Rickey Fredericks

Thousands of mourners came out en masse on Saturday to pay their last respects to a Namibian sporting heroine, Aunt Rickey Fredericks, mother of Namibia’s internationally acclaimed sprinter Frank Fredericks, who passed away last week. A large procession and a convoy of mourners walked down John Meinert Street on Saturday morning as they made their way to the Central Methodist Congregation Church in the heart of Windhoek CBD for the funeral service before heading to Pionierspark for the final send-off.