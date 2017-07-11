Dignified burial for sporting icon – Aunt Rickey Fredericks

RIP… Black Africa supporters including the netball team, aka ‘Aunt Rickey’s Babes’ converged at Aunt Rickey Frederick’s grave on Saturday to send their mentor off in the most dignified style. The burial was attended by Namibian Head of State Dr Hage Geingob, a number of retired footballers, athletes and sports officials.

Thousands of mourners came out en masse on Saturday to pay their last respects to a Namibian sporting heroine, Aunt Rickey Fredericks, mother of Namibia’s internationally acclaimed sprinter Frank Fredericks, who passed away last week. A large procession and a convoy of mourners walked down John Meinert Street on Saturday morning as they made their way to the Central Methodist Congregation Church in the heart of Windhoek CBD for the funeral service before heading to Pionierspark for the final send-off.

