Trustco Properties begins construction of Ondangwa estate

Staff Reporter

Ondangwa-Trustco Properties has launched its latest development in Ondangwa named Ombala Estate, which is aimed at assisting in alleviating the housing shortage crisis by offering affordable two-bedroom, one-bathroom homes.

The company says plot and plan options are available on erven starting from 310 square metres and a starting price of N$689,000, which includes the transfer and conveyancing costs.

First-time buyers are encouraged to purchase their new homes at Ombala Estate, with no deposit required for pre-approved clients.

Ombala Estate is centrally situated in Ondangwa and all erven are constructed alongside tarred roads with state-of-the-art water drainage systems and power lines.

The erven also have space for future expansion, meaning owners can add a room, bathroom, or garage.

The Ondangwa land was purchased by Trustco Properties in 2011 with the sole aim of alleviating the housing crisis. This development spans 130,103 m2, and not only caters for the residential market, as Extension 11 includes commercial business and light industrial erven, which are ready for sale.

Schalk Kruger, COO of Trustco Properties, said: “This development is to empower the people in the north to raise their standard of living and live like royalty as the name fittingly suggests. These homes will be affordable while offering quality for first-time home owners and investors.”

Trustco Properties is a subsidiary of Trustco Group Holdings and has undertaken property developments such as Elisenheim Lifestyle Estates, Farm Herboth and Lafrenz Industrial Park.