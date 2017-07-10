Sadney Urikhob joins new Thai club

Otniel Hembapu

Windhoek-Namibian international Sadney Urikhob yesterday confirmed that he has joined a new club Police Tero FC in the Thailand Premier League (TPL), following his departure from Super Power FC formerly known as Osotspa last December.

Speaking to New Era Sport yesterday from his Thai base, Urikhob disclosed that he has signed an 18-month contract with Police Tero FC, adding that he was looking forward to the season ahead with the Bangkok-based outfit.

“I’m very much delighted with the new move and the fact that it’s a one-year six-months contract. I can only thank and be grateful to the Almighty who has made the move possible. Heading into this season, I want to devote 110% to the club and make sure I score goals and assist the club in every aspect possible,” said Urikhob, who made 24 appearances and scored 12 goals for former club Super Power FC last season.

Uri-Khob joined Super Power FC (formerly Osotspa FC) early last year on a short-term contract that ran until last December. Before joining forces with Super Power FC, the former Brave Warriors striker also played for Saraburi FC, who pulled out of the Thai Premiership due to financial constraints.

Urikhob initially joined Saraburi FC from Civics at the beginning of the 2014/15 season. Prior to that he played for South African club, Amazulu, before it was relegated from the Premier Soccer League (PSL). Osotspa was also home to former Brave Warriors players Tangeni Shipahu and Lazarus Kaimbi. His new club Police Tero FC, also known as BEC Tero Sasana FC, is a Thai professional football club based in Bangkok. The club’s biggest achievement was when they finished runners-up in the inaugural AFC Champions League competition in 2003.