Glitz and glamour at G Space Creators Combination Show

Pinehas Nakaziko

Windhoek-Despite a few setbacks such as the sound system not functioning properly, the fashion show that promised much in the capital over the weekend did indeed live up to its billing.

Hundreds of fashion lovers who flocked to Katutura College of the Arts on Friday night were treated to a fashion extravaganza of classy different outfits. Eight designers helped produce the show.

The event was part of the fashion merchandising and design curriculum and aimed at promoting new and old brands, as well as showcasing rare unknown talents. Designers also showcased designs ready to wear.

Seasoned designer Mailia Kouture showcased her Melanin movement. She opened the show with her first collection called Energy, which showed playful, colourful and sexy garments. She closed off the night with her second collection called I Am Melanin, which was a bit darker.

Puma Shalonga, an ex-student from COTA, showcased her black collection with a touch of African print. The show also featured upcoming designers like Josefina, whose collection was called I am Josefina.

Anna Mungandje aka Vixen, who is known for her sophisticated and glamorous outfits, displayed her talent for design with attire made of different fabrics. She showcased Sew Energy Synergy collection.

Well-known designer Hendrina showed her underwear collection under her company called Rina, while ex-male model Bobby Kaanjosa showcased a collection in collaboration with Mokasa Reloaded called Olutenda, which had the audience shouting for more.

Mary Grace showcased her Black on African print collection, an all-male affair.