Female boxers to go pound for pound in Omuthiya

Obrein Simasiku

Omuthiya-The second edition of the annual Omuthiya Women Boxing Bonanza which was to take place over the weekend has been shifted to this coming weekend at the multiple national events arena in Omtuthiya.

The boxing bonanza is organised by the Oshikoto Boxing Academy where female boxers from different regions are to grill each other in their respective weight categories.

According to coach Maria Ileka, the objective of the academy is to mould women into mean boxers while motivating them to join the traditionally male dominated sporting discipline.

“We want to stimulate gender equality in boxing and women to be well represented so that they can in future represent the region and the country at international level,” stated Ileka.

Ikela urged her male counterparts to always treat women with respect during training sessions.

“There is a practice whereby male coaches sideline women when it comes to training – this tendency must stop,” said Ileka.

She stressed that the academy and female boxers in particular are being disadvantaged by the current economic downturn in the country. Nonetheless, she vowed that the academy will not waver and will continue pursuing boxing at whatever cost in the best interest of women empowerment.