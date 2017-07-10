Erongo Marine donates canned fish to Sam Nujoma Foundation

Walvis Bay-based horse mackerel fishing company, Erongo Marine Enterprises, donated tinned horse mackerel valued at N$100,000 to the Sam Nujoma Foundation on Thursday morning. The donation is part of the company’s pledge it made during the Founding Father, Dr Sam Nujoma’s 88th birthday anniversary in May. Managing director of Erongo Marine Enterprises, Martha Uumati, said not all Namibians are privileged to enjoy a healthy meal everyday, thus the company through its social responsibility arm saw the need to make the donation. “We all know that the fishing industry is the second highest economic contributor, and profits gained from this industry should be equally shared and benefited among all Namibians,” she added. Receiving the donation, Nujoma said the donated fish will be distributed to the Children life Change Centre in Katutura, Ada Ma /Hao Senior and Ausens Kindergarten in the Otjizondjupa Region as well as the Omuangete Primary School in Kunene Region. Erongo Marine Enterprises also recently donated N$250,000 towards the completion of the Etunda Farm Primary school. In the photo is the managing director of Erongo Marine Enterprises, Martha Uumati, handing over canned fish to the Founding Father Sam Nujoma on Thursday at Walvis Bay.