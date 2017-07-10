Bogus traditional doctor appears in court

Selma Ikela

Windhoek-One of the two bogus traditional healers who were last week apprehended by the police over claims of defrauding the public appeared in the Windhoek Magistrate’s Court on Thursday on charges of theft under the false pretence of being a traditional healer.

The man, a Ugandan national Jamada Kikabi, who trades under Dr Gombe, Dr Zamba and Dr Juma, amongst others, was denied bail and his case was postponed to September 4 this year.

Public prosecutor Tatelo Cuthbert Lusepani said the State is objecting to bail because there is a fear that Kikabi is a flight risk and that he has no legal status in the country.

“It is understood that he (Kikabi) overstayed and has to be charged by immigration,” said Lusepani.

Kikabi told the court he would conduct his own defence. He further stated that he cured his client and has proof.

“One got a job and I never charged anyone any amount like that, my treatment is around N$600 and N$700,” Kikabi charged.

Magistrate Ruben Mutuku presided over the matter.

Nampol Khomas regional crime investigation coordinator Deputy Commissioner Abner Agas separately told New Era that Kikabi appeared alone because there was already a case of theft under false pretence opened against him. Agas stated that there are two other Ugandan nationals in police custody pending police investigation. He said they are expected to appear in court during the course of this week.

Kibabi was arrested last Monday with another alleged traditional healer who trades under Dr Luck and a fellow Ugandan whom the two ‘doctors’ employed to distribute leaflets advertising their services in town.

They were arrested under an immigration warrant of detention because the trio did not have documents or valid passports to be in the country. On their leaflets the traditional healers claim they heal people with HIV/Aids, have rats which bring the client money, bring back lost lovers, and ensure job promotions, among many others.