75-year-old woman shoots herself

Selma Ikela

Windhoek-Police in Gobabis opened a suicide case after a 75-year-old woman shot herself in the head with a revolver in her house. The incident happened at the deceased’s residence.

According to the police spokesperson Kauna Shikwambi the deceased who can’t be named because her next of kin were not yet informed was rushed to hospital but however succumbed to her injuries. Shikwambi said police investigations continue.

In another incident, the 38-year-old Simeon Shilunga shot himself in the head with his licensed 9mm pistol on Friday evening. The incident happened at farm Wilsonfontein, Otjimbingwe area.

“The incident took place inside the bedroom allegedly shortly after an argument with his girlfriend at their workplace. No suicide note was left behind,” stated Shikwambi.

In an unrelated matter, police in Windhoek arrested a 42-year-old man after he allegedly had anal intercourse with a mentally challenged victim who could not consent. The victim is 16 years old. The incident happened on Friday at 19:00 in Kawasaki Street.

Police in Windhoek also arrested three males suspected of stabbing a 22-year-old male.

Shikwambi said that on Friday around 23:15 at Sigma Street in Damara location, the deceased’s brother found the deceased lying in front of the house. Moments later he realised that he was dead. The deceased is identified as Michael Gamseb. Shikwambi further stated the deceased was stabbed with a knife for unknown reasons.

“Three male suspects have been arrested and a blood-stained knife was recovered from the bedroom where they were found sleeping while heavily intoxicated,” she added.

A 42-year-old man from Walvis Bay is expected to appear in the town’s magistrate’s court for attempted murder after he intentionally drove the vehicle toward the victim, 25, and struck him with the vehicle against a wall.

Shikwambi said the victim sustained injuries on his hand. The incident happened on Saturday at the golf club. “The information has it that the incident emanated from a previous confrontation between the two men,” said Shikwambi.